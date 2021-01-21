Urban Meyer Explains The Biggest Challenge With The NFL

Last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars officially announced Urban Meyer as the team’s new head coach.

The three-time national champion coach will get his first NFL experience – as a player or coach – in 2021. Meyer proved to be one of the best coaches in college football history, leading two different programs to national titles.

Now he’s ready for a new challenge. And a challenge it will be. Jacksonville started the 2020 season with an upset win over the Indianapolis Colts. However, the team dropped 15 straight games after that to finish the season with a 1-15 record.

Meyer understands parity in the NFL and that no teams are expected to be above .500. He said that is the biggest challenge facing the Jaguars.

Here’s what he said, via Jaguars.com:

“You’re in a league that is designed to be .500,” Meyer said. “You’re talking about Coach Belichick, one of my great friends and a person I’ve always admired. He’s the best of all time. You’re talking about a 60-something percent winning percentage. You’re talking about this league is built to be .500. .. That’s the biggest challenge is looking across the field and saying, ‘they got what you got.’ Or sometimes, ‘they got more than you got.’ “

With the 1-15 record, the Jaguars locked in the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence – regarded as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck – is expected to be the pick.