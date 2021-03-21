Urban Meyer Has Brutally Honest Comment On Free Agency

It’s safe to say that Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is not a big fan of the NFL’s free agency process.

NFL free agency officially started earlier this month. Meyer, who was hired by the Jaguars following the 2020 season, is experiencing it for the first time.

Meyer, who was one of the best recruiters in college football during his time at Ohio State and Florida, doesn’t appear to be as big of a fan with free agency.

“Yeah, that was awful,” Meyer said Friday morning. “I don’t agree with it, but no one asked my opinion. I guess in the old days you could bring them in and meet them, have dinner with them, you find out the football intellect, find out their character. The thing you don’t [do], I found out, is call someone who has skin in the game because they’re going to not quite — I don’t see honest as a very appropriate [word]. So we did a deep dive. Every guy that we signed, we did. …

“To answer your question, that was awful, and I don’t believe it should be that way. Not when you’re making organizational decisions. I’m not sure how that rule came about, but to me that’s not good business.”

Meyer is mostly upset with the fact that he has to build his team without contacting the players. Teams can only contact the agents of the players set to be free agents during a two-day period. The deals are usually made quick, limiting the contact between player and team.

“In recruiting we would have our recruiting meeting and identify the best players and say go get them,” Meyer said. “And, then all of a sudden I start finding out this guy cost $28 million and this guy costs … I knew it, to say I didn’t know it, of course I knew it, but just the way you put that puzzle together about here’s your cap space, here’s your choices, can we take him but we get three of these guys to help. And so I imagine once you build your roster exactly the way you want it, then you can take one guy and go get that $25 million athlete.

“We’re not in position to do that right now. We’re just not. So it was a learning experience, and I feel great about it.”

Welcome to the NFL, Urban.