The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Urban Meyer Had Embarrassing Moment At Press Conference Today

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on the sideline.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the first half against Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

It is not unusual for a head coach to lose track of some aspect of the game while on the sideline. However, they usually know if a player hasn’t played at all.

Apparently, Urban Meyer did not realize that rookie safety Andre Cisco wasn’t part of the defensive plan for the Jaguars in yesterday’s 20-0 loss to the Tennessee Titans. A third-round pick out of Syracuse, Cisco had a tackle and forced fumble on 17 special teams snaps on Sunday.

When Meyer was asked today about getting Cisco some more playing time, he responded by saying he thought the first-year defensive back was “playing a bit more.” As it turns out, Cisco didn’t play one snap on defense yesterday.

Not great. Remember, Meyer said last week that it was running backs coach Bernie Parmalee who was responsible for the usage of top back James Robinson in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, Meyer is admitting he didn’t realize one of his top rookies didn’t play at all on defense. As if there weren’t enough issues right now in Jacksonville.

Thankfully, there are only four games left in the season.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.