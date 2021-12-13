Urban Meyer Had Embarrassing Moment At Press Conference Today

It is not unusual for a head coach to lose track of some aspect of the game while on the sideline. However, they usually know if a player hasn’t played at all.

Apparently, Urban Meyer did not realize that rookie safety Andre Cisco wasn’t part of the defensive plan for the Jaguars in yesterday’s 20-0 loss to the Tennessee Titans. A third-round pick out of Syracuse, Cisco had a tackle and forced fumble on 17 special teams snaps on Sunday.

When Meyer was asked today about getting Cisco some more playing time, he responded by saying he thought the first-year defensive back was “playing a bit more.” As it turns out, Cisco didn’t play one snap on defense yesterday.

#Jaguars HC Urban Meyer was asked about Andre Cisco playing more (again). He said “Cisco is playing a little bit more, I believe, I don’t have his numbers in front of me” Cisco played 0 defensive snaps yesterday. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) December 13, 2021

Not great. Remember, Meyer said last week that it was running backs coach Bernie Parmalee who was responsible for the usage of top back James Robinson in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, Meyer is admitting he didn’t realize one of his top rookies didn’t play at all on defense. As if there weren’t enough issues right now in Jacksonville.

Thankfully, there are only four games left in the season.