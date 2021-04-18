Urban Meyer Had Telling Response To Alex Smith Question

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be taking Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft later this month. However, the AFC South franchise could be interested in adding another notable quarterback to the roster.

Urban Meyer‘s team has been linked to veteran NFL quarterback Alex Smith since his release from the Washington Football Team.

Smith played for Meyer in college at Utah before becoming a top NFL Draft pick. While Smith was released by Washington, he reportedly remains interested in playing. The Jaguars could be a nice landing spot for a veteran quarterback like Smith, who could serve as a solid backup for Lawrence.

Earlier this week, Meyer had a telling response to a question about Smith from Michael Irvin.

“I wanted him here,” Meyer told Irvin, via News 4 Jax. “You know, we talked to him about joining (the team). He’s had a tough injury. And I would tell people this when people didn’t know how tough he was, he’s one of the toughest cats I’ve ever been around. There are some medical people in our organization that we’re very concerned. And remember, our GM (Trent Baalke) actually drafted Alex at San Francisco. So you have two people in Jacksonville that love Alex. It was that was deeper than a player, now. He’s like our family. Both of us feel so strongly about them. But that’s something that we’re just going to keep an eye on because I hope he comes back.”

Smith remains a free agent, though perhaps that won’t be the case for much longer.

The 2021 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 29. We could have more roster movement following the draft.