Look: Urban Meyer Happy With Jaguars Offseason Progress

Urban Meyer’s first offseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars appears to be going well. On Tuesday, he posted a message on Twitter that should have the fan base really excited about the upcoming season.

Meyer posted a photo of him coaching up his players at minicamp with the following caption: “I appreciate the hard work and dedication this team put in throughout the entire offseason!”

Jacksonville upgraded its roster this offseason, adding plenty of young talent in the 2021 NFL Draft and signing a few veterans in free agency. Meyer didn’t comment on specific players in his Twitter post, but it’s still refreshing to see the Jaguars trending in the right direction.

The Jaguars were in desperate need of a culture change, especially after winning just one game last season. So far, it seems like Meyer is the right coach for the job.

Meyer doesn’t just plan on improving Jacksonville’s record, he wants to upgrade the team’s facility.

Two weeks ago, Meyer posted concept art of the Jaguars’ new facility. He reportedly wants nutrition, training, recovery and treatment areas for his players.

If Meyer is going to get the Jaguars’ ownership group to go all in, he’ll need to deliver on the field.

Jacksonville will begin the 2021 season on the road against the Houston Texans.