Urban Meyer Has Blunt Admission On Jaguars’ Excuses

The Jacksonville Jaguars had plenty of scapegoats to use for their poor start to the 2021 season. Urban Meyer is ready to toss those excuses out the window with six NFL games now under his belt.

The Jaguars won their first game of the season a week ago when they beat the Miami Dolphins 23-20 in London. It was a step in the right direction for Meyer, who certainly needed the good publicity.

Now preparing for a Week 8 match-up with the Seattle Seahawks, Meyer wants his team to get rid of excuses. Rookie Trevor Lawrence has six games worth of experience and his staff has been at it for months now. The excuses are gone.

“The excuse of a new system, the excuse of a young quarterback, that’s all gone,” Meyer said during his Monday morning press conference.

The good news for Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars is Trevor Lawrence is gaining confidence.

He was confident the Jaguars would beat the Dolphins in London. It proved to be a pretty special moment for the rookie when he got the job done in London.

“We talked about it all week, we were going to win this game,” Lawrence said, via SI.com. “It’s different (from college), it is special. Obviously we have had a rough start to the year. We have been in a lot of adversity even in this game. It means a lot. To do it here in London, it’s all just special,” Lawrence said with some excitement.

Lawrence, Meyer and the Jaguars will try and win their second game of the season this Sunday in a showdown with the Seattle Seahawks.