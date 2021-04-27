Urban Meyer Has Brutally Honest Comment On Top Draft Picks

This Thursday night, Urban Meyer will participate in his first NFL Draft as a head coach when the Jacksonville Jaguars make the first-overall pick.

All reports indicate the Jaguars are moving forward with former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence. He’s been coined a generational talent since his high school days. Will he live up to the hype in the pros?

It’s not a guarantee the No. 1 pick has a successful NFL career. Quite often, top draft prospects flame out, sometimes because of off-field trouble or just poor play. Other times, it has everything to do with their work ethic.

In his pre-draft press conference this week, Meyer explained he believes plenty of top draft picks become “polluted.” Others, like his former Ohio State players in Joey and Nick Bosa, continue to work hard and it makes all the difference.

“Some guys when they are 1st round picks, they get polluted,” Meyer said, via NFL insider Ian Rapoport. “Some don’t. I use Nick and Joe — Bosa — as examples of guys who still carry themselves with the right traits from before they were 1st rounders. Hard work, selflessness.” Leftover quote from #Jaguars coach Urban Meyer: "Some guys when they are 1st round picks, they get polluted. Some don’t. I use Nick & Joe — Bosa — as examples of guys who still carry themselves with the right traits from before they were 1st rounders. Hard work, selflessness…" — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2021 There’s no doubt Urban Meyer will hold Trevor Lawrence to these same expectations if he becomes the No. 1 pick. All reports indicate Lawrence’s work ethic is top-notch. After all, he played for Dabo Swinney who preaches such a trait to his players. It sounds like Meyer, meanwhile, knows exactly what he’s looking for in who he selects with the No. 1 pick.