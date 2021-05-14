The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Honest Comment About Alex Smith

A closeup of Urban Meyer during an Ohio State Buckeyes press conference.COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes answers a question during a press conference at Ohio State University on December 4, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. At the press conference Meyer announced his retirement and offensive coordinator Ryan Day was announced as the next head coach. Meyer will continue to coach until after the Ohio State Buckeyes play in the Rose Bowl. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer has coached several different quarterbacks over the course of his career. While he certainly has admiration and respect for each one, it appears his connection with Alex Smith may be the strongest of the bunch.

Meyer had high praise for Smith during an appearance on the ‘Cris Collinsworth Podcast featuring Richard Sherman.’ When talking about Smith, Meyer said “He’s the best I’ve ever been around.”

This is pretty telling when you consider the fact that Meyer has coached so many talented quarterbacks, such as JT Barrett, Dwayne Haskins, Cardale Jones, Chris Leak, Braxton Miller and Tim Tebow.

Although his numbers at the collegiate level were not as impressive as Tebow’s, there’s no denying that Smith excelled in Meyer’s offense. During his time at Utah, he completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 5,203 yards, 47 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Earlier this offseason, Meyer admit that he wanted to add Smith to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ roster. A deal didn’t come to fruition, but there’s no denying that Meyer was eying a reunion.

“I wanted him here,” Meyer said, via USAToday.com. “You know, we talked to him about joining here. He’s had a tough injury. Of all the players I’ve ever coached, and I would tell people this when people didn’t know how tough he was, he’s one of the toughest cats I’ve ever been around.”

Now that Smith’s playing career is over, Meyer can try to recruit him as an assistant coach. Whether the former No. 1 overall pick would be interested in that move is unknown at this time.


