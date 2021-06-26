Just a few months ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars ran to the table to select former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick.

He was expected to come in right away and contribute to a team that desperately needs quality quarterback play. Lawrence dealt with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder early in Jaguars’ camp and wasn’t able to get going.

If Urban Meyer‘s latest comments are to be believed, the rookie quarterback still has a ways to go to be ready for the NFL. And yet, that’s just fine for Meyer because the 2021 season hasn’t started yet.

“He’s not ready yet, but he doesn’t have to be ready yet,” Meyer told USA Today’s Mackenzie Salmon. “We got a long training camp coming up. He’s probably advanced maybe a little quicker than we would’ve thought, so which was a positive.”

Here’s more via SI.com:

“One thing that we worked on — when we made a decision that Trevor was going to be our No. 1 pick, we went from the evaluation stage to the preparation stage. And that means that I want to see, I can’t remember the exact date, but we started installing the playbook with him well before the draft. So you can see the retention, he’s got a really good work ethic and he’s progressed very well.”

Lawrence has two more months to get used to the NFL game before he steps onto the field for the first time as a pro.

For someone who dominated the college game, he should be just fine when the 2021 season kicks off.