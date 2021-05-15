Over the past two weeks, former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow has been dominating the headlines with a potential return to the field.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced the team held a workout for the quarterback, who is looking to play tight end. Earlier this week, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said the team has not signed Tebow yet and that he’ll make a final decision soon.

“We have not signed Tim,” Meyer told Cris Collinsworth. “There’s a thought going around. He was in the best shape of his life, asked to see if he could work out with a couple of our coaches. I wasn’t even there. And they came back to me and said, ‘Wow, this guy’s in incredible shape.’”

Well, a few days later and reporters are still waiting on that decision. Meyer opened up on the decision after practice today, but still doesn’t have a definitive answer.

“I’ve leaned on my staff for that,” Meyer told reporters today. “I imagine a decision is coming soon. Our focus is on the guys here and we’ll have a chat soon.”

Tebow hasn’t played in the NFL since he was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles before the 2015 season.

After a few years away from the field, he’s in the midst of an interesting comeback. We’ll have to wait and see if the Jaguars actually sign him to a deal.