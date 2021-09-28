Urban Meyer Has Major Praise For Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Later this week, a pair of No. 1 picks – Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence – will go head-to-head on Thursday Night Football.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has a connection with both. He’s Lawrence’s coach, of course. As for Burrow, he began his collegiate career at Ohio State with Meyer as his head coach. The three will take the field this Thursday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Rewind to earlier in 2021, Meyer had just taken the job in Jacksonville and he had one mystery to solve: figuring out which player to take with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lawrence was the obvious answer. But Meyer still wanted to know how to best help Lawrence adjust to NFL play. He contacted Burrow, as a result.

It’s pretty significant Meyer reached out to Burrow. It’s speaks volume about the Bengals quarterback.

“I just wanted to talk to a guy who was in that position in recent history,” Meyer said, via the Associated Press. “We talked several times throughout the spring, just about what I could do — what we could do — to help our rookie quarterback.”

Urban Meyer clearly has great respect for Joe Burrow. The two have a strong relationship as well, despite Meyer’s decision to leave Burrow on the bench while both were in Columbus.

While Burrow continues to improve, Meyer will try and find answers for his own quarterback, Trevor Lawrence. The former Clemson star has thrown seven interceptions in three games so far this season. The Jaguars, as a result, are 0-3.

Jacksonville will try and win its first game of the season this Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.