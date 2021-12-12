Urban Meyer Has Telling Admission Following Latest Loss

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost 20-0 to the Tennessee Titans today. Urban Meyer has lost more games (11) this year than he did in his entire seven-year tenure at Ohio State (nine).

Putting aside any personal or professional issues for the moment, Meyer has simply never lost like this. Ever. Anywhere. His worst season as a college coach was an 8-5 showing his final year at Florida in 2010, and he stepped down after that.

After today’s game, Meyer bluntly admitted that all of this losing is taking its toll.

“It eats away at your soul,” he said, via Jaguars team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan.

One has to wonder what Meyer expected when he took this job. The Jaguars were the worst team in the NFL last season. There was no way they were going to have a complete turnaround in one year.

Ultimately, Meyer’s inability to control every aspect of his team like he did in college might be his biggest downfall in the NFL, followed by the fact he can’t just recruit top talent at will like he did at Florida and Ohio State.

Couple all of that together with a lot more losing than he’s ever experienced before and he doesn’t seem long for the professional ranks.