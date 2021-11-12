Urban Meyer Has Honest Assessment About The Jaguars

This season has been anything but easy for the Jaguars thus far. In their first season with Urban Meyer at the helm, the Jaguars own a 2-6 record heading into Week 10.

It took Meyer over a month to pick up his first win in the NFL, leading the Jaguars to a victory over the Dolphins on Oct. 17 in London.

Following the Jaguars’ win over the Dolphins, Meyer’s squad fell flat on its face against the Seahawks. However, Meyer’s players did an excellent job of bouncing back and defeating the Bills the very next week.

The Bills are considered a legitimate Super Bowl contender this season, and rightfully so. That being said, the Jaguars managed to hold them to just six points last Sunday.

When talking about the Jaguars this Friday morning, Meyer had a fair assessment about his team.

“The good version is really good,” Meyer told reporters. “The bad version is really bad.”

Meyer will try to lead the Jaguars to back-to-back wins this Sunday for the first time this season. They’ll most likely have their hands full against the Colts.

“I’m glad we’re playing,” said Meyer when discussing the Jaguars’ upcoming matchup, via the official team site. “I’m glad we’re going instead of sitting. There’s a lot of momentum. Guys feel good.”

Kickoff for this weekend’s Colts-Jaguars game is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.