Urban Meyer Hires A New Special Teams Coordinator

Urban Meyer holding his tie.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Former player Urban Meyer, rumored to be the next USC head coach, appears at the USC game against the Utah Utes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer made a new coordinator hire on Tuesday, naming longtime Seattle Seahawks assistant Nick Sorensen the special teams coordinator in Jacksonville.

Sorensen was originally hired by the Seahawks as a special teams assistant in 2013. He moved into the role of secondary coach in 2017 and also served as the team’s nickel specialist in 2020.

Before getting into coaching, Sorensen spent 10 years in the NFL as a safety and special teams contributor from 2001-10. He played for the St. Louis Rams (2001-02), Jacksonville Jaguars (2003-06) and Cleveland Browns (2007-10).

During his four seasons in Jacksonville, Sorensen served as the Jaguars’ special teams captain.

A former quarterback and defensive back at Virginia Tech during his college days, Sorensen is replacing Brian Schneider as Jacksonville’s special teams coordinator. Schneider recently left the staff due to personal reasons.

Schneider spent 2010-20 as the special teams coordinator with the Seahawks before being hired by the Jaguars this offseason. Therefore, it makes sense that Meyer turned to Sorensen, who worked under him in Seattle, to replace him in Jacksonville.


