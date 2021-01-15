Urban Meyer On Why Time Is Right To Take An NFL Job

Urban Meyer NFL rumors have been around for a while. This was the first time where it seemed like they had real legs, though, and on Thursday he officially accepted the Jacksonville Jaguars job.

“I’m ready to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars,” Meyer said in his statement yesterday. “I’ve analyzed this decision from every angle—the time is right in Jacksonville and the time is right for me to return to coaching. I’m excited about the future of this organization and our long term prospect for success.”

He expounded on those ideas in a video for the Jags team website Thursday night. He reiterated that, to make the jump to the NFL, it had to be a “perfect” situation, and he believes that the Jaguars are set up for sustained success right now.

“It had to be perfect,” Meyer said in the video. “This was not a knee jerk reaction. This is something I’ve been studying for a long time. Not necessarily this job, but just the NFL. The opportunity presented itself and whether it’s watching film, studying the roster, understanding the salary cap, understanding what we have available to us with the No. 1 pick, the fact that I love Jacksonville. I spent a lot of time in Florida and my family loves it here. And quite honestly, Duval and 904 deserve a chance to go win.”

"I love Jacksonville… Duval and 904 deserve a chance to go win." Listen to @CoachUrbanMeyer discuss why this was the perfect opportunity. pic.twitter.com/XxSrkeHZmp — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) January 15, 2021

That No. 1 pick may very well be the deciding factor here for Meyer.

Jacksonville edged out the New York Jets for that top spot. That gives them the ability to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is widely regarded as the best prospect at the position since Andrew Luck.

Now, Urban Meyer’s attention turns to building out a staff. For all of his impressive coaching experience, he has never been at the NFL level in any capacity. Bringing in some guys with serious NFL experience will be crucial, and it sounds like that is one of his first major tasks as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach.