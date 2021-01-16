The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Urban Meyer ‘Finalizing’ Major Hire For Jacksonville Jaguars Staff

Urban Meyer celebrating with Tim Tebow after the Sugar BowlNEW ORLEANS - JANUARY 01: Head coach Urban Meyer (center) of the Florida Gators and his wife Shelley Mather Meyer (R) celebrate with quarterback Tim Tebow #15 after defeating the Cincinnati Bearcats 24-51 during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Louisana Superdome on January 1, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer is off and running as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach. He’s bringing along a familiar face for his first NFL job: Meyer’s former Florida assistant Charlie Strong.

Strong was hired to the Florida Gators by Ron Zook, and stayed on under Meyer, winning a pair of national titles. He’d go on to be the head coach at Louisville, Texas, and USF, to varying degrees of success. Like Meyer, he has never coached at the NFL level.

Strong spent a year under Nick Saban as defensive analyst. He’s been reported as a likely hire for Meyer for a few days now. It looks close to official.

According to Pete Thamel, following up the initial report by Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, the deal is close to being finalized. Strong will coach linebackers and have the assistant head coach tag.

Charlie Strong isn’t the only college coach who could be involved here. Chris Ash, Meyer’s former Ohio State defensive coordinator, currently at Texas, is also in the mix for a job with the Jaguars’ defense.

Without NFL experience, Urban Meyer is going to want to add some coaches who have been in the league as well, and it sounds like he’s targeting them for his coordinator spots. Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan is the favorite for that job with the Jaguars, while Baltimore Ravens defensive line coach Joe Cullen could land the defensive coordinator job.

Seeing Meyer’s adjustment to the NFL, and his full Jacksonville Jaguars staff, is going to be fascinating. We’ll see how he continues to fill things out.


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.