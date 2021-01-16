Urban Meyer ‘Finalizing’ Major Hire For Jacksonville Jaguars Staff

Urban Meyer is off and running as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach. He’s bringing along a familiar face for his first NFL job: Meyer’s former Florida assistant Charlie Strong.

Strong was hired to the Florida Gators by Ron Zook, and stayed on under Meyer, winning a pair of national titles. He’d go on to be the head coach at Louisville, Texas, and USF, to varying degrees of success. Like Meyer, he has never coached at the NFL level.

Strong spent a year under Nick Saban as defensive analyst. He’s been reported as a likely hire for Meyer for a few days now. It looks close to official.

According to Pete Thamel, following up the initial report by Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, the deal is close to being finalized. Strong will coach linebackers and have the assistant head coach tag.

Sources: Charlie Strong is finalizing a deal to become Urban Meyer’s assistant head coach in Jacksonville. He’ll also coach a position, likely linebackers. Stadium first reported. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 16, 2021

Charlie Strong isn’t the only college coach who could be involved here. Chris Ash, Meyer’s former Ohio State defensive coordinator, currently at Texas, is also in the mix for a job with the Jaguars’ defense.

Without NFL experience, Urban Meyer is going to want to add some coaches who have been in the league as well, and it sounds like he’s targeting them for his coordinator spots. Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan is the favorite for that job with the Jaguars, while Baltimore Ravens defensive line coach Joe Cullen could land the defensive coordinator job.

Seeing Meyer’s adjustment to the NFL, and his full Jacksonville Jaguars staff, is going to be fascinating. We’ll see how he continues to fill things out.