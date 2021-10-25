Urban Meyer Used 1 Word To Describe Jaguars’ Bye Week

Coming off a last-second win over the Miami Dolphins in London, Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars had a bye in Week 7.

At 1-5, the Jaguars are still one of the worst teams in the NFL, but getting that victory before the bye enabled Jacksonville to head into its week off on a high note. There was no time for the team to rest on its laurels though.

Meyer told the team’s official website that while players were able to go home from last Thursday through Sunday, Jaguars coaches stuck around to prepare for a Week 8 trip to Seattle. The opportunity to self-scout and analyze what needs to be fixed moving forward was “priceless,” according to Meyer.

“There were some very tangible things that came to light that we need to get fixed,” Meyer said. “There are certain areas we’re just not very good at, and that we struggled in. A lot of it was self-inflicted errors that we have to get fixed.”

According to Meyer, the team will also be looking to tackle how to maximize practices without overworking players.

“How do you get those reps without having reps, if that makes sense?” Meyer said. “You’ve got some players who are 30 years old, and with the heat down here, how do you get those practice reps so that they don’t make mistakes and not blow the players out?