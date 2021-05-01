Urban Meyer, Jaguars Draft Former Ohio State Standout

Urban Meyer waited until Day 3 of the NFL Draft, but he’s finally added a former Ohio State Buckeye to his roster.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have done a great job of adding top-tier prospects to their roster throughout this week. On Thursday, they selected Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick and Travis Etienne with the 25th pick.

Meyer then bolstered his defense on Day 2 of the draft, selecting Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell and Syracuse safety Andre Cisco. He also added Stanford offensive tackle Walker Little in the second round.

Fast forward to Day 3 of this year’s draft, and Meyer decided to take Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell. This is the first time since becoming the head coach of the Jaguars that he’s drafted a player from the school he used to coach at.

Urban Meyer has tapped into the Ohio State pipeline, drafting TE Luke Farrell in the fifth round. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 1, 2021

Farrell isn’t a flashy prospect, but he’s a willing blocker who can make plays in the passing game when his number gets called.

Over the course of his Ohio State career, Farrell had 34 receptions for 380 yards and four touchdowns. He should provide Lawrence a reliable target in the red zone.

Maybe we’ll see Meyer add another Ohio State product to his roster later today.

With only one more pick at their disposal, the Jaguars should consider targeting either a wide receiver or another defensive playmaker.