Urban Meyer Makes His First Significant Move Of Free Agency

Urban Meyer reached a milestone this afternoon in his first offseason as an NFL head coach, signing his first free agent of consequence.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are bringing in former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Robertson-Harris, an undrafted free agent signing by the Bears in 2017, spent four seasons in the Windy City.

He totaled 75 tackles and 7.5 sacks in those four campaigns, starting off as a reserve before developing into a starter.

Robertson-Harris made six starts in eight games for the Bears in 2020 before missing the rest of the year with a shoulder injury.

Urban Meyer and the #Jaguars are on the board. They’ve agreed with former #Bears DT Roy Robertson-Harris on a three-year, $24.4 million deal, source said. He gets $14m in guarantees. The deal for the former undrafted free agent was done by @sportstarsnyc. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2021

While Robertson-Harris is the Jaguars’ first major outside free agent signing, we don’t expect it to be their last.

Meyer has made it clear he wants to revamp his defensive line and the tight end position, among other spots. The Jaguars have ample cap space, so they should continue to be factors on the open market as free agency rolls along.