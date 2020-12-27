Urban Meyer Is Reportedly Eyeing 1 Specific NFL Job

Urban Meyer is reportedly being targeted by multiple NFL franchises for a head coaching job. According to a report by the Toledo Blade, the former Ohio State head coach is eyeing one specific job.

Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade is reporting that the three-time national title-winning head coach is eyeing the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Meyer is an Ohio native, but he spent six seasons in the Sunshine State, leading Florida to two national championships.

“Urban Meyer is considering becoming an NFL head coach, multiple sources have told The Blade. The potential landing spot? Jacksonville,” Rowland reports.

Urban Meyer is considering becoming an NFL head coach, multiple sources have told The Blade. The potential landing spot? Jacksonville. https://t.co/qxjsVmjfjJ — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) December 27, 2020

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning that Meyer is considering a move to the professional level. He retired from Ohio State following the 2018 season.

From ESPN.com:

Meyer, according to a source connected to one of those teams, did not dismiss the overtures and is considering whether to make the jump to the NFL. He intends to decide in the next week, before the NFL regular season is over, and teams expect to hear his decision in the coming days. Meyer would become one of the most intriguing candidates in this season’s NFL head-coaching cycle. He last coached at Ohio State in 2018 but has never coached at the NFL level.

Meyer is one of the greatest head coaches in college football history. He won three national championships and won 85 percent of his games.

We ranked our top three NFL landing spots for Meyer here.