Report: Urban Meyer Has 1 Main Reason For Coaching Jaguars

Former Ohio State Buckeyes head football coach Urban Meyer decided to make the jump to the National Football League earlier this year.

Meyer, who won three national championships at the college level – two at Florida and one at Ohio State – accepted the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ head coaching job earlier this year.

There were likely several factors at play when Meyer decided to return to coaching, though it reportedly came down to one big one: Trevor Lawrence.

“Make no mistake about it, Urban Meyer took this job in Jacksonville largely because of Trevor Lawrence,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said. “I spoke to an exec this weekend who said Meyer, if the Jacksonville Jaguars were picking second, he might be coaching the University of Texas right now making $10-12 million a year. He has coveted Lawrence for the last few years dating back to watching him at Clemson in the playoff two years ago.”

Lawrence, who starred at Clemson for three seasons, is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars have the top selection in this year’s class and have all but confirmed that Lawrence will be the pick.

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 29.