Urban Meyer Says Jaguars Are Seriously Considering Major Upgrade

Of course, Urban Meyer has plans to transform the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ roster and coaching staff. But his overall plan doesn’t stop there.

In a recent Q&A with Jaguars.com, Meyer touched on plenty of topics regarding his approach to his new job. One of the questions centered around his approach to free agency and recruiting players.

In his response, Meyer revealed his plans to revamp the team’s facility.

“We’re having a serious conversation about a facility here, a brand-new facility. I’ve put together a sports performance team that I expect to be the best in the NFL. You’re talking about Jacksonville, Florida … no state tax and all of the above … weather. I want this to be the destination place in the National Football League. “Obviously, money plays a huge role, but if those start to get close: “We want to go to Jacksonville. Why? Great place to raise a family, great place to live, great weather, great tax situation – and oh by the way: We have the best facility and the best support staff and best sports performance team in the NFL. That’s the vision. That’s the dream I have.”

Presumably, this is all part of Meyer’s system of building an “elite” franchise.

“You’re going to hear the word ‘elite’ all over the place around here,” he said elsewhere in the Q&A. “Elite is hard. I take a little bit of offense when I hear people use that word loosely. I’ve been fortunate to be around elite. You see some of the high draft picks, some of the great players we’ve been around. Those are elite players. I’ve also had elite coaches. I take that word very seriously.”

All of this sounds new to Jags fans, but it has to be music to their ears considering the franchise has made only one playoff appearance in the last 13 seasons.

Of course, planning conceptualizing is the easy part. Now, Meyer has to actually execute his vision.