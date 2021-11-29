Urban Meyer Has Troubling Admission On The Jaguars

When you’re 2-9, you probably have a lot of issues as a team. Urban Meyer admitted one of the Jaguars’ problems to reporters on Monday.

The first-year head coach said the team is still struggling with wide receivers running incorrect or imprecise routes. Needless to say, this is less than ideal 11 games into the season.

All season long, the Jaguars have had trouble throwing the football. They are 26th in the NFL in passing yards and 31st in passing touchdowns.

Considering Meyer’s candidness today about the team’s issues with its receiving corps, perhaps this futility is not surprising.

At wide receiver, Jacksonville is led by veteran Marvin Jones (46 receptions, 529 yards and three touchdowns) and the versatile Laviska Shenault Jr. (45 receptions for 441 yards). Beyond that though, the team lacks depth after losing D.J. Chark to injury earlier in the season.

After Jones and Shenault, the Jaguars are relying on former Detroit Lions cornerback-turned-wide receiver Jamal Agnew, who has made 24 catches for 229 yards and a touchdown, 31-year-old speedster Tavon Austin and journeyman draft bust Laquon Treadwell.

That’s not an A-list group, and it sounds like the team’s offensive coaching staff might be less than stellar as well if they can’t make sure their receivers are doing the little things correctly.