Urban Meyer Met With Jaguars Owner On Sunday

Urban Meyer isn’t the first first-time NFL head coach to struggle in his inaugural season with a team and he won’t be the last. But amid a tumultuous 2-11 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, there are increasing signs that he could be in having a very short run.

Per ProFootballTalk, Meyer met with Jaguars owner Shahid Khan after yesterday’s loss – a 20-0 shutout vs. the Tennessee Titans. It was the Jaguars’ first shutout since 2004.

Meyer wouldn’t go into all of the details of the meeting with his boss. He said he assured Khan that he believes the team will turn itself around, though he couldn’t say how fast.

“I assured him that I still believe in my heart that we will [turn this around],” Meyer said. “How fast? That depends… I still think there’s good pieces.”

Urban Meyer is running out of time to show any tangible progress in his first NFL season though. His team is tied for the second-worst record in the NFL.

Granted, Meyer doesn’t even have the worst record among first-time NFL head coaches. But it’s the manner in which he constantly appears overmatched and makes poor decisions that have people on his case 24/7.

Through it all, the Jaguars ownership has stood behind Meyer. But their patience with him can’t be infinite.

At some point, Meyer needs to start justifying their confidence in him.