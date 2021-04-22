After nearly two decades sending players to the NFL Draft, newly-minted Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is about to take part in his first one.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Meyer admitted that the experience is “completely new” to him. He said he’ll be relying on his coordinators to show him the ropes, but he’s confident that he’s a quick learner.

“The whole idea of value is completely new to me. I’m relying on (defensive coordinator) Joe Cullen and (offensive coordinator) Darrell Bevell, and obviously (general manager) Trent (Balke) and his staff,” Meyer said, via Jaguars.com. “I’m a quick learner…”

Meyer explained that the draft has basically been his life for the past month and he’s learned that trusting his draft board is crucial. He believes he’s reached the point where he can trust it and called it “a great learning experience.”

“The last three or four weeks, this has been our entire life. Trusting the board is key. I’m at the point, almost, where I will trust it. As coach, I can see where we need this, we need this, we need this. That’s where you get yourself in trouble. It’s been a great learning experience for me.”

"We're looking at these picks to make an instant impact, especially those first four picks."

The first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft will probably be the easiest pick Meyer will ever have to make. The Jaguars will be taking Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, the top QB prospect of the past few years.

After that, the real hard work begins.

Jacksonville have two first-round picks, two second-round picks and eight total picks in the top 150.

The 2021 NFL Draft may be a trial by fire for Meyer, but he’s in a great position to succeed.