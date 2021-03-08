Urban Meyer Makes Another Significant Staff Move In Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to revamp their organization following the hiring of former college football head coach Urban Meyer.

Meyer, who won three national championships during his time at Ohio State and Florida, has made several notable staff moves.

Monday morning, the Jaguars reportedly made another one. The AFC South franchise reportedly has a new Director of Player Health and Performance. Meyer really stressed the importance of strength, health and conditioning during his time at the college level. It’s clear that will be a priority for his players in the NFL, too.

“Director of Player Health and Performance Scott Trulock is out and former 49ers head athletic trainer Jeff Ferguson is in as Director of Athletic Training. Ferguson worked with GM Trent Baalke in San Francisco,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports.

Meyer said this weekend that the Jaguars are also seriously considering a new team facility.

“We’re having a serious conversation about a facility here, a brand-new facility. I’ve put together a sports performance team that I expect to be the best in the NFL. You’re talking about Jacksonville, Florida … no state tax and all of the above … weather. I want this to be the destination place in the National Football League,” Meyer said.

“Obviously, money plays a huge role, but if those start to get close: ‘We want to go to Jacksonville.’ Why? Great place to raise a family, great place to live, great weather, great tax situation – and oh by the way: We have the best facility and the best support staff and best sports performance team in the NFL. That’s the vision. That’s the dream I have.”