The Jacksonville Jaguars were happy to select Travis Etienne with their second first-round pick on Thursday, reuniting No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence with his former Clemson teammate. Etienne wasn’t Urban Meyer‘s top target target at pick No. 25, though.

Meyer was clearly hoping former Florida star Kadarius Toney would’ve been available when the Jaguars made their second first-round selection Thursday night. Instead, the New York Giants swooped in and drafted the electric wideout at No. 20. In doing so, they “broke” Meyer’s heart.

Of course, the Jaguars’ consolation prize for losing out on Toney was Etienne. Meyer can’t be too upset with how the first round played out.

The good thing for Jacksonville is it won’t have to face Toney and the Giants too often.

Kadarius Toney rose up draft boards in a hurry this off-season. He’s an electric play-maker, and has all the makings of a future NFL star. So does Travis Etienne.

Reuniting Trevor Lawrence with his former running back at Clemson is a smart move. It ensures Lawrence feels comfortable in the backfield, no matter how his offensive line shows out this upcoming season. That sort of already-established connection in the backfield should make Urban Meyer’s job much easier.

Meyer has his new franchise quarterback and star running back. It may take a few years to build a quality roster around Lawrence, but Meyer is a master of rebuilds. He did it time and time again at the college level.

