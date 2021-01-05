Report About Urban Meyer’s NFL Salary Demand Is False

Urban Meyer to the NFL may become a reality this year. The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly targeting the former Florida and Ohio State head coach, as the team is set to begin a new era starting with the No. 1 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Trevor Lawrence is widely expected to be that top pick. Meyer has a long history of developing great quarterbacks at the college level, though only his former Utah quarterback Alex Smith has had a ton of NFL success. Still, many believe his intense, top-down leadership style can translate well to the NFL.

Per an Ian Rapoport report over the weekend, Meyer “expects” to land the Jacksonville job. That would seemingly indicate that he’s open to taking it, something he wasn’t willing to do when Texas not-so-secretly pursued him to replace Tom Herman last month. Ryan Day is also on the team’s radar, though it doesn’t sound like he’s very interested in leaving Ohio State. In any event, the Jaguars are focused on the Meyer tree in a big way.

On Monday, it was reported that Urban Meyer was looking for upwards of $12 million per year to coach in the NFL, a number that isn’t overly crazy given salaries across the sport. Matt Rhule, who had much less college success than Meyer before jumping to the Carolina Panthers, makes $9 million. That salary demand is now being disputed by Rapoport this morning, however.

The notion that Urban Meyer is seeking $12M a year to coach in the NFL is not accurate, source said. I’m sure the former Florida and OSU coach will be well compensated if he becomes the #Jaguars coach. But that number is not relevant and false. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2021

A list from Forbes published last year has Bill Belichick at $12 million per year, as the highest-paid head coach in the NFL and all of American sports. Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll makes $11 million, and Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden makes $10 million, according to the same list.

Meyer would immediately shoot up to the top of that list with the deal reported by ProFootballTalk, though it makes sense that he might not quite reach Belichickian pay levels before his first-ever NFL game.

If he does come out of retirement for the second time and take the job in Jacksonville, or another NFL head coach opening, we’ll see if we find out just how much he’s set to make.