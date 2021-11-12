Urban Meyer Offers Promising Update On RB James Robinson

The Jacksonville Jaguars somehow managed to beat the Buffalo Bills this past week without star running back James Robinson. But will they miss him again in Week 10 against the rival Indianapolis Colts?

On Friday, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer announced that James Robinson is being listed as “questionable” against the Colts with a heel injury. However, Meyer said that Robinson has “a good chance to play.”

Robinson has 482 rushing yards and five touchdowns this season. He has more rushing yards than the rest of the team combined and leads the Jaguars in yards from scrimmage.

But Robinson isn’t the only Jaguars star who has a positive update for the Colts game. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, left tackle Cam Robinson and linebacker Myles Jack are all “good to go” with their respective injuries.

#Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said RB James Robinson (heel) is questionable with a good chance to play. He declares QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle), LT Cam Robinson (back), and LB Myles Jack (knee) good to go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2021

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-6 this season with the second-worst offense and a bottom-half defense. They’ve scored just 16 points over the last two games, but managed to beat the Buffalo Bills 9-6 last weekend.

Jacksonville won’t be able to make a habit out of winning games in that manner though. Having James Robinson back will certainly make it easier to score more points if he’s able to play.

The season is effectively lost at this point though, so maybe the team would rather preserve the health of a player like Robinson rather than force him to come back early.

Will the Jaguars have James Robinson against the Colts this weekend?