Urban Meyer Ranked Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields Before Season

The Jacksonville Jaguars entered this offseason with holes to fill at head coach and quarterback. Now that it appears Urban Meyer will lead the franchise for the foreseeable future, he’ll have to find a quarterback capable of running his offense.

With the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jaguars are projected to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, there are plenty of people in the NFL world wondering if Meyer will take Ohio State product Justin Fields instead.

Meyer’s connection with Ohio State would be the driving force behind any rumors regarding Fields to Jacksonville. These rumors will only materialize if he thinks Fields is as impressive of a prospect as Lawrence, though.

Fortunately for fans in Jacksonville, there’s concrete evidence available that shows who Meyer values more between Fields and Lawrence. He ranked the two quarterbacks for Fox Sports all the way back in June.

“I had Fields and Trevor right next to each other,” Meyer said. “I put Trevor Lawrence for one reason, he played one more year. That was it. The one thing I’ll say about Justin Fields, because I’m very close to the situation, any concerns about him being a throwing quarterback are gone now. He’s developed, he’s outstanding.”

“I put Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 for one reason: he played one more year, that was it.”@CoachUrbanMeyer gives his Preseason Top 5 QBs and explains why he puts the Clemson QB ahead of Justin Fields. pic.twitter.com/Q0QnAvPExY — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) June 3, 2020

There you have it, Jaguars fans.

A coach-quarterback combo of Meyer and Lawrence would give Jacksonville a fresh look to its club for the first time in a while. There’s no guarantee they would turn the Jaguars into a winning franchise, but the potential is definitely there.