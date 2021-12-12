The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Postgame Threat

There were a lot of people skeptical that Urban Meyer would be a good fit in the NFL. It looks like they were more right than they thought they’d be.

Meyer’s Jacksonville Jaguars fell to 2-11 on the season with today’s 20-0 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars have now scored 64 points in their last seven games.

On Saturday, a scathing report from NFL.com indicated that tensions between Meyer and his staff and players are “boiling over.” After today’s loss, Meyer was asked about fixing the issues within his team.

The first-year head coach responded by complaining about leaks and said that whoever the source was, they would be fired “within seconds” if Meyer discovered their identity. Needless to say, these comments did not go over well among NFL analysts.

Meyer never seemed like he was cut out for the pro game. Now, it seems like he’s totally lost control.

Getting angry at whoever spoke to the media won’t do anything to solve the problems the Jaguars have. And like Benjamin Allbright said above, if it was a coach who spoke to NFL.com, they probably are anticipating being let go anyway and have a new job lined up.

There are four games left in the season for the Jaguars. It wouldn’t be a shock if they were the last four games of Meyer’s NFL tenure.

