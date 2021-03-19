Urban Meyer Reacts To Gardner Minshew Trade Rumors

Gardner Minshew has spent the majority of the last two seasons as the starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. His time in that role will most likely come to an end if the franchise selects Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

On Wednesday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Jacksonville received a few calls from teams interested in acquiring Minshew.

“The Jaguars have received a few calls from teams inquiring about QB Gardner Minshew,” Rapoport said. “The Jax QB room is in flux, and we’ll see where this one goes.”

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer quickly tried to defuse these trade rumors, telling reporters that the team is not fielding offers “at this point.”

Keep in mind this doesn’t mean Jacksonville won’t trade Minshew in the future. It’s possible that Meyer is waiting to bring in another quarterback before he considers moving on from the Washington State product.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer on potentially trading QB Gardner Minshew: “at this point, no” — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) March 19, 2021

Minshew should have a decent trade market if he’s made available. In 23 appearances with the Jaguars, he’s completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 5,530 yards, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Jaguars are expected to hand the keys to their offense over to Lawrence. If that’s the case, getting back an extra draft pick for Minshew isn’t a bad idea at all.