Urban Meyer Reacts To The Changes In College Sports

In seven years as head coach of Ohio State and for many years as a head coach at other programs, Urban Meyer was one of the best college football recruiters in the country. But his teams never had the added appeal that the new NIL rules have. Naturally, he has some thoughts on them.

In a recent interview with BuckeyeExtra, the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach argued that Ohio State has an even bigger advantage in recruiting now thanks to NIL. Meyer pointed out that with Ohio State being situated in a city as big as Columbus, recruits now have big opportunities to get corporate sponsorships.

“Our whole approach for seven years was to maximize the players’ value,” Meyer said. “But that was not name and likeness. That was for post-grad opportunity — internships, shadow opportunities.

“To me that changed Ohio State’s recruiting,” Meyer said, via USA Today. “We were able to showcase what the great city of Columbus can do for you — if you just take care of your business — with job opportunities and that whole program we put together. That’s when you start going into Georgia and beating Georgia for players, going to Texas and beating Texas for players. I think this is going to be even bigger boon for Ohio State because of the corporate opportunities in Columbus.”

Urban Meyer may have a point. Columbus is the 14th largest city in America with a metro population of over 900,000 residents. That’s significantly larger than the population centers of any of their Big Ten rivals.

As far as national recruiting rivals go, Columbus is bigger than the four largest cities in the states of Alabama and South Carolina (Clemson) combined.

While teams like Nebraska and Iowa may now have more appeal due to how prominent their football teams are in the entire state, Ohio State may be more appealing now than ever.

How much will NIL affect recruiting for the Ohio State Buckeyes?