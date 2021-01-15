It’s official: Urban Meyer is taking his coaching talents to the NFL after taking a two-year break from the game.

Meyer last coached in early January of 2019 when he was with the Ohio State Buckeyes. His sudden retirement ended a streak of success few college coaches have ever achieved.

Despite Meyer’s previous comments in which he indicated he wouldn’t return to coaching football, he’s back in the game. The Jacksonville Jaguars announced the hiring of Meyer Thursday evening.

Meyer has plenty of work to do to try and help the Jaguars get out of the NFL’s basement. He’s clearly up to the task.

“I’m ready to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars,” Meyer said in a statement. “Jacksonville has an enthusiastic fan base, and the fans deserve a winning team. With upcoming opportunities in the NFL Draft, and strong support from ownership, the Jaguars are well-positioned to become competitive. I’ve analyzed this decision from every angle—the time is right in Jacksonville and the time is right for me to return to coaching. I’m excited about the future of this organization and our long term prospect for success.”

You can find Meyer’s statement, as well as owner Shad Khan’s statement, below.

Statement from Urban Meyer: pic.twitter.com/nuMJc3ICn1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 14, 2021

It’s hard not to be excited about what Urban Meyer brings to the table. He’s one of the best ever to do it at the college ranks. He’ll also get to work with a superstar quarterback in coming months.

By all accounts, the Jaguars will select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Meyer, being the quarterback whisperer he is, can now groom Lawrence in the midst of rebuilding Jacksonville.

How quickly can Meyer turn the Jaguars into a contender? Only time will tell. For now, there’s plenty of optimism in Jacksonville as there should be.