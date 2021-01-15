Urban Meyer Reportedly Adding Texas Assistant To Coaching Staff

Urban Meyer locked down a new gig on Thursday to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Florida and Ohio State head coach will leave the broadcast booth to make his first ever stint in the NFL.

Now, the time comes for Meyer to fill out his staff. On Friday, he made a big-time acquisition to his operations team.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Texas chief of staff Fernando Lovo plans to leave the Longhorns to join Meyer in Jacksonville. At this point, it’s anticipated that he’ll be assume a role similar to what he did in Austin per Locked On.

The two have some history dating back to Meyer’s time at Florida. Lovo was a part of the Gators staff during Meyer’s tenure and then followed him to Ohio State, where he served as the Buckeyes Football Operations Coordinator.

Lovo will be just one of many that will flock to the Jaguars for a chance to work alongside Meyer. The former Ohio State head coach will get the chance to be a part of a re-build in Jacksonville and will have a tall task ahead of him.

However, Meyer spoke about why the Jaguars appealed to him, especially after sitting in the broadcast booth for a year. With the No.1 pick in the 2021 Draft and plenty of potential, the timing couldn’t have been better to head back to the sidelines.

“It had to be perfect,” Meyer said in a video on the Jaguars’ team website. “This was not a knee jerk reaction. This is something I’ve been studying for a long time. Not necessarily this job, but just the NFL. The opportunity presented itself and whether it’s watching film, studying the roster, understanding the salary cap, understanding what we have available to us with the No. 1 pick, the fact that I love Jacksonville. I spent a lot of time in Florida and my family loves it here. And quite honestly, Duval and 904 deserve a chance to go win.”

