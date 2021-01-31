Urban Meyer Reportedly Hiring Former Cowboys Assistant Coach

As Urban Meyer settles into his first NFL gig with the Jaguars, the former college coach is scooping up as many respected NFL vets as possible. On Sunday, he poached another assistant from the Dallas Cowboys.

According to ESPN NFL analyst Field Yates, Meyer plans to hire former special teams coach Carlos Polk to join him in Jacksonville. The former NFL LB has worked for over a decade as a special teams assistant so should provide the Jaguars with a steady leadership.

Polk began his career on the sidelines in 2009 with the Chargers, at the time in San Diego. After handful of seasons in the organization, he moved to Tampa Bay where he worked for an additional five years. His last gig in the NFL came with the Cowboys in 2019, before he took the 2020 season off.

Prior to his career as a coach, Polk played linebacker for both the Chargers and the Cowboys. He carved out a role as a special teams guru, spending most of his playing days as a part of the unit.

Essentially, Polk eats, sleeps and breathes special teams.

The former Cowboys assistant is exactly what the new Jags head coach has been looking for in his staff. Each hire boasts a plethora of NFL experience to make up for Meyer’s lack thereof.

Earlier this week, the 56-year-old brought on former Atlanta Falcons run-game coordinator Tosh Lupoi and long-time wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal. The duo joins well-respected Darrell Bevel on the offensive staff, while veteran defensive line coach Joe Cullen takes over the defensive coordinator gig.

With Polk joining the Jaguars, Meyer’s offseason work might appear to be over. However, with the quickly approaching 2021 draft, and the No. 1 pick burning a hole in his pocket, the first year coach will soon need to turn his attention to player personnel.