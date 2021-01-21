Urban Meyer Reportedly Lands His Defensive Coordinator

After bringing on Charlie Strong and Chris Ash as positional coaches on his defense, Urban Meyer has finally found a defensive coordinator for his Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley and Dan Graziano, the Jaguars are hiring Joe Cullen as their defensive coordinator. Cullen has spent the last few years as defensive line coach for the Baltimore Ravens.

At 53 years of age, Joe Cullen has 30 years of football coaching experience shared between college and the NFL. But while he has had a few stints at defensive coordinator in college, he’s never held that role in the NFL.

Cullen does have some familiarity with the Jaguars though. He was the team’s defensive line coach from 2010 to 2012 under former head coaches Jack Del Rio and Mike Mularkey.

Urban Meyer’s staff is coming together slowly but largely consists of college football lifers. He hired Charlie Strong as his assistant head coach and linebackers coach, and added Chris Ash as defensive backs coach.

But no hires have been made on the offensive front yet. There have been rumors but no additions to Meyer’s offensive staff as we reach the end of January.

Those roles will be filled soon enough, but there’s a lot of competition for the top targets out there.

Who else will be added to Urban Meyer’s coaching staff in the days and weeks to come?