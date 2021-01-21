Urban Meyer Reportedly Lands Offensive Coordinator For Jaguars Staff

Urban Meyer’s staff for the Jacksonville Jaguars is quickly taking shape. Moments ago, the franchise made a significant hire for the 2021 season.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are expected to hire Darrell Bevell as their offensive coordinator.

Bevell reportedly had a strong market this coaching cycle, as multiple teams were in the mix for the former Detroit Lions interim coach. However, he chose to join forces with Meyer in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars recently hired Joe Cullen as their defensive coordinator, so most of the holes on Meyer’s staff have been filled this week. Cullen spent the last few years as the defensive line coach for the Baltimore Ravens.

It’ll be really interesting to see how Bevell handles his new gig in Jacksonville. NFL experience won’t be an issue for Meyer’s offensive coordinator since he’s been around the league since 2000.

Bevell should also take some pressure off Meyer in his first NFL season considering the fact that he was the head coach of the Lions for five games this past season.

Now the focus shifts over to the Jaguars’ quarterback situation. Most people around the league expect them to select Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Being able to coach an elite prospect like Lawrence would make this job a special opportunity for Bevell.