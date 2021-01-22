Urban Meyer Reportedly Makes Another Important Hire For Jaguars

Urban Meyer isn’t wasting any time fill out his staff in Jacksonville. The new Jaguars head coach made another important hire on Friday.

Meyer has hired former Seahawks special teams coordinator Brian Schneider to the same role with the Jaguars, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Schneider spent nine years with Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks before he took a leave of absence ahead of the 2020 season for personal reasons. He’s been away from the NFL ever since.

The former Seahawks special teams coordinator will now join Meyer’s new staff in Jacksonville as the Jaguars look to turn things around with Meyer at the helm.

The #Jaguars are expected to hire Brian Schneider as their special teams coordinator, per source. Schneider had held the same job with the #Seahawks since Pete Carroll arrived in 2010. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2021

Urban Meyer is working quickly to fill out his new coaching staff. Just a day ago, he hired his defensive coordinator.

Meyer is planning on hiring Ravens defensive line coach Joe Cullen as the Jaguars’ new defensive coordinator. The Jacksonville head coach is also bringing in Charlie Strong and Chris Ash as position coaches for the defensive side of the ball.

On offense, Meyer is bringing in former Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell as his offensive coordinator. Bevell was emerging as an attractive candidate within the NFL coaching world this off-season. Meyer beat out multiple teams in the mix for Bevell’s services.

Meyer’s staff is already full of experienced assistants. He’ll need all the help he can get as he aims to help the Jaguars become a contender.