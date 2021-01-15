Urban Meyer Reportedly Spoke With Longtime NFL Coach About Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Opening

Urban Meyer has a pretty extensive rolodex of former assistants and players to assemble his NFL staff in Jacksonville from. But there’s one coach he’s reportedly reached out to without prior connections who could be his new defensive coordinator.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, Meyer has reached out to former Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris about the job. Morris has plenty of NFL experience that Meyer and some of his reported staff targets lack.

The 44-year-old coach has spent the better part of the last 20 years on NFL sidelines. He was head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009 to 2011, going 17-31.

After being fired from the Buccaneers, Morris spent the next nine years between Washington and Atlanta, mainly coaching defensive backs. He was named interim head coach of the Falcons this past year after the team fired Dan Quinn, going 4-7 in his new role.

I'm told Urban Meyer reached out to & spoke with former #Falcons interim HC Raheem Morris to preliminarily gauge Morris' interest in the defensive coordinator job in Jacksonville, per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 15, 2021

Raheem Morris did interview for some head coaching jobs, but he seems like a long shot to get one. Joining up with Urban Meyer in an effort to turn around the Jacksonville Jaguars must be appealing.

Urban Meyer is approaching his first NFL job with the level of intensity and due-diligence that we’ve come to expect from one of the best college football coaches of the past generation.

While plenty of men have been where Meyer is and failed, his NFL fate certainly won’t be determined by a lack of effort.

