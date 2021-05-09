Urban Meyer Revealed What He Learned During The NFL Draft

Few, if any, were better than Urban Meyer at recruiting players at the collegiate level. But in the NFL, talent procurement works a little differently.

Meyer is figuring this out as he continues his first offseason as an NFL head coach. Last week was his first-ever NFL Draft, and he spoke with Clay Hall of WSYX in Columbus, Ohio about the experience.

During the interview, Meyer mentioned how he had his eyes on several Ohio State players, only to see them get picked before the Jaguars‘ slot. Unlike in college, you can’t just go get the specific players you want.

“You know what I found out? It’s not want, in the NFL,” Meyer said. “In recruiting, it’s want — when you want someone, you go recruit ’em. In the NFL, I want you (but) it depends on the value. The NFL is all about value. It’s not just the want.

“If I want him and it’s not exactly what our team needs, then I have a chance of hurting our team, if that makes sense. So a completely different mindset. Coaches are all about the need and the want. Personnel people are all about the value. And so, you’ve got to cooperate the two.”

Meyer and the Jaguars seemingly got excellent value with the No. 1 overall pick, taking Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. They added Lawrence’s college teammate, running back Travis Etienne, later in the first round.

Meyer did target a number of former four and five-star college prospects in the other rounds, including Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell, Stanford offensive tackle Walker Little and USC defensive tackle Jay Tufele.

He also finally did land a Buckeye, taking Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell in the fifth round. You can view Jacksonville’s entire 2021 draft class right here.