Urban Meyer Reveals 1 Player He Desperately Wanted To Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a successful first draft of the Urban Meyer era.

Only time will tell just how successful it was, but when you have the first overall pick and you end up with a quarterback like Trevor Lawrence, it can be viewed as successful in the moment.

There was one player who Meyer desperately wanted to draft but couldn’t, though.

Jacksonville had two first round picks, taking Lawrence at No. 1 overall and his Clemson teammate, Travis Etienne, at No. 25 overall.

While the Jaguars are thrilled with Etienne, there was another player the AFC South franchise was eyeing. Unfortunately for Jacksonville, he went right before the team picked at No. 25 overall.

“On Thursday, Urban Meyer said on the ESPN Draft broadcast that a player was taken before their selection at 25 that “broke our heart” to not be able to pick. Today, he revealed that player was new Giants WR Kadarius Toney. Such a dynamic player,” ESPN’s Field Yates tweeted.

Toney was selected by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Giants are pumped to have him.

“We’re thrilled to have him,” Giants GM Dave Gettleman told reporters. “He is a big kid. He’s a good-sized kid who can fly. He’s got really good hands. He’s got great run-after-catch skills. We’re thrilled to have him.”