Urban Meyer Reveals Differences Between NFL, College Football

It’s no secret that former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer had a tough time in the NFL this season.

Nothing went right for Jacksonville, and there were also numerous reports about how badly he was treating his players down there.

Meyer opened up about this experience on Monday and compared it to coaching in college on Dan Dakich’s OutKick show titled “Don’t @ Me.”

“It was the worst experience I’ve had in my professional lifetime,” Meyer said. “What really got me, I almost don’t want to say people accept it, I mean, you lose a game, and you just keep… I would seriously have self-talk. I went through that whole depression thing too where I’d stare at the ceilings and [think] ‘are we doing everything possible’ because I really believed we had a roster that was good enough to win games. I just don’t think we did a great job.”

“It eats away at your soul. I tried to train myself to say ‘okay, it happens in the NFL. At one point, the Jaguars lost 20 in a row. Think about that. 20 games where you’re leaving the field where you lost. And we lost five in a row at one point and I remember I…just couldn’t function. I was trying to rally myself up, I was in charge of the team, obviously, and then we won two out of three, and I really felt like we flipped that thing.”

Meyer was eventually fired in mid-December after starting out the season 2-11. Jacksonville then finished the season with a 3-14 record.

It’s not known what’s next for Meyer, but a return to coaching college shouldn’t be ruled out. He’s coached college football for 17 seasons and has a 187-32 overall record.