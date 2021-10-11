The Jacksonville Jaguars may be 0-5 on the season, but Urban Meyer isn’t going to stray from his offensive goals just yet.

Meyer admitted during his Monday press conference that he’s happy with his team’s offensive identity so far this season. He also expressed he has a goal for the Jaguars to hit 250 yards rushing and passing, for a total of 500 yards, each game.

The Jaguars have a ways to go. They’re close on passing yards per game (218.6), but far on rushing yards per game (129.4).

As pointed out by ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, an NFL team has hit the 250-250 mark just 33 times.. in NFL history. Good luck, Urban.

The Jaguars are 0-5 and Meyer’s solution is to simply do something that NFL teams have done 33 times in 52 years. https://t.co/AFZcqUbY54 — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) October 11, 2021

There’s nothing wrong with shooting for the moon. But Urban Meyer’s goals on offense are a bit much.

This isn’t college football anymore. You don’t get the gift of playing teams like Rutgers and Maryland every other week. This is the NFL and Urban Meyer has the worst roster out there.

It’s plausible Jacksonville won’t win a game this season. The Jaguars’ best chance will probably take place on Dec. 26 against the New York Jets. Even that might be a toss-up.

The Meyer experiment in Jacksonville is off to a pretty abysmal start. But the rookie NFL head coach still has lofty goals for his ball-club.

The Jaguars will try and meet those goals this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.