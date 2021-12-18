Urban Meyer Reveals His True Feelings On Jaguars Owner

Even though Urban Meyer is out in Jacksonville, he still spoke glowingly about owner Shad Khan.

Meyer spoke to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Saturday and made his first public comments since being dismissed as the head man a few days ago.

Meyer absolutely loves Khan and touched on how he was one of the main reasons why he took the job.

“I love our owner Shad, Shad’s a great man,” Meyer said. “Two reasons I took the job: One for him, the second reason was I loved Jacksonville and wanted to help turn around an organization that had been struggling.”

Meyer finished his Jaguars tenure with just a 2-11 record as the fans were getting restless with how bad the team looked.

Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence also seemed to be regressing each week under Meyer. He currently has a TD/INT ratio of 9/14 after a four-interception performance last Sunday against the Titans.

As of right now, Meyer is still unsure what comes next for his coaching career.