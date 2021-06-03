Look: Urban Meyer Reveals Major Plans For Jaguars Future

During his introductory press conference with the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Urban Meyer told reporters that he’d only make the jump from college to the pros if the perfect opportunity presented itself. Though it didn’t seem like the perfect opportunity at first, things seem to be trending in the right direction.

Last month, the Jaguars added several upgrades to their roster through the NFL Draft. Meyer added two offensive stars in Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne in the first round, and then followed that up by selecting defensive players on Day 2 and 3, such as Tyson Campbell, Andre Cisco and Jay Tufele.

With the coaching staff and roster pretty much set for the foreseeable future, Meyer is ready to move to the next part of his plan in Jacksonville.

On Thursday morning, Meyer shared concept art of a new performance center for the Jaguars. It appears to be an upgrade from the team’s current facilities.

Meyer posted the pictures on Twitter with the following caption: “A transformational moment for the City of Jacksonville and the Jaguars.”

A transformational moment for the City of Jacksonville and the @Jaguars. #OwnIt pic.twitter.com/v3nql0EHK5 — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) June 3, 2021

NFL insider Albert Breer said Meyer needed a new facility in order to sign a long-term deal with the Jaguars.

“Getting major facilities upgrades—along with multi-year deals for his staff—was a big part of Meyer’s negotiation to come to Jacksonville. And here’s the fruition of that.”

For the first time in a long time, the future is bright for the Jaguars.