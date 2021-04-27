Urban Meyer Reveals 3 Players Jaguars Considered At No. 1

Trevor Lawrence has been linked to the Jacksonville Jaguars throughout this draft process, and although he’ll most likely be the first pick on Thursday night, it turns out he isn’t the only quarterback on Urban Meyer’s radar.

This year’s draft is loaded with quarterback talent, as Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Trey Lance, Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are all expected to come off the board within the first 15 picks.

During an appearance on ‘The Adam Schefter Podcast,’ Meyer revealed that Jacksonville narrowed down its pick to Fields, Lawrence and Wilson.

“We went at least four to six weeks, I mean we were really deep, and then we narrowed it down,” Meyer told Schefter, via 247Sports. “And then you’ve got your top two or three that you moved forward with a series of Zoom calls, we did the best we could. We split up on Pro Days, sent a guy out to BYU, to Ohio State, obviously out to Clemson, and those are the three that we identified, and we did a deep dive on those guys.”

Jacksonville is still expected to take Lawrence on Thursday night, but it’s certainly interesting to hear that Meyer was interested in Fields and Wilson as well.

Meyer also explained just how important this upcoming decision is for the Jaguars. If they don’t get the pick right, that could set the franchise back several years.

“I think you’ve got to just make sure you’re doing the right thing. Our success and failure will be dependent upon this pick.”

There will be a lot of pressure on Meyer during his first year with Jacksonville, but he seems ready for the challenge.