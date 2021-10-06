Urban Meyer Reveals Why He Didn’t Fly Home With Jaguars

The star of Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer’s NFL career hasn’t exactly gone as planned so far.

Last week, the Jaguars fell to the Cincinnati Bengals, giving the team its fourth loss of the season and 19th-straight loss dating back to last season. Following the loss, Meyer didn’t travel back to Jacksonville with his team.

That was a mistake. Over the weekend, a video showing Meyer at his Columbus restaurant with a woman who was not his wife went viral on social media.

Instead of traveling back to Jacksonville on the team plane, Meyer stayed in Ohio and got himself caught in a mess. On Wednesday morning, reporters asked Meyer why he didn’t just fly home with the team.

“I thought at the time it was a chance for everybody to clear their head, including myself,” he said today.

Urban Meyer on why he didn't fly back home on the #Jaguars' plane: "I thought at the time it was a chance for everybody to clear their head, including myself." https://t.co/jJuo6g5pkY — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 6, 2021

Earlier this week, ESPN NFL analyst Booger McFarland said he’s never seen a coach send his team back home without him.

“I’ve been around NFL for a long time. Never seen a head coach send his team back home — and he stayed to party,” Booger said, via media insider Michael McCarthy. “To me, this is another notch in a long list of questionable decisions.”

Meyer reportedly held a team meeting on Wednesday where he apologized to the team. We’ll have to wait and see if he can regain the trust of his players moving forward.