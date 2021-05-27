Urban Meyer Sums Up Tim Tebow’s Performance So Far

The Jacksonville Jaguars have gone through their first few OTAs, and the major story thus far has been the presence of Tim Tebow.

If you don’t know by now, Tebow is trying to make the Jaguars as a tight end after being out of the NFL for the last several years. He’s been a quarterback by trade his entire football career but is trying out a new position in a last-ditch attempt to get back on the gridiron.

Tebow is still a long-shot to make the roster, but has at least been able to hold his own through the first series of workouts.

On Thursday, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer was asked about his former and now current pupil’s performance thus far.

“I wouldn’t say weird. Awkward, maybe, the first practice, but it’s one of 90 trying to make the team,” Meyer said, via Pro Football Talk. “He has improved, it’s all new for him. Tyler Bowen is doing a good job with our tight ends as a whole. [James] O’Shaughnessy and [Ben] Ellefson in particular, if you watch a video last year and watch practice now, it’s night and day. Those guys have really improved and the position is trending upward. They’re doing a nice job.”

Meyer calling Tebow just “one of the 90 trying to make the team” comes on the same day Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins said the former Heisman winner and first-round pick is “just another guy” out there on the field.

As for Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars’ No. 1 pick and rookie franchise quarterback, he seems to be a little bit more enthusiastic about what Tebow brings to the table.

“He’s a hard worker, a great character and what he brings to a locker room is special,” Lawrence told The Spun’s Chris Rosvoglou this week. “People just want to be around him. I’m excited for him to be here and I know a lot of the other guys are too. It’s going to be fun.”