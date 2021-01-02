NFL Franchise Targeting Urban Meyer And Ryan Day For Head Coaching Job

Urban Meyer has been in the crosshairs of some NFL teams for a while, but he has never seemed all that close to making the jump to the pros. Could this year, two removed from his final season at Ohio State, be the year? Apparently the Jacksonville Jaguars hope so. If not…they may go after his highly successful former assistant Ryan Day.

The Jags have not yet fired head coach Doug Marrone, but that feels like a formality. According to Ian Rapoport, the team has “held off on making a firm and final decision” on him, but with the team set to get the No. 1 pick, expected to be Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, a clean slate makes sense.

Rapoport says that Urban Meyer is expected to be a top target for Jacksonville. If he opts to remain in retirement, which is a strong possibility considering he reportedly rebuked Texas earlier this year, they could move down the line to Ryan Day, who just clinched a national title appearance for Ohio State on Friday night.

“The team has shown interest in former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who has been lining up a staff and telling people he’s close to in the football community that he expects to land in Jacksonville, per sources,” Rapoport reports. “Meyer has weighed big-time job opportunities in the past, with the University of Texas being the most recent. Over the past two years, NFL head coaching jobs are said to have intrigued him.”

Urban Meyer has never coached at the NFL level. Before his head coaching tenure, which took him from Bowling Green to Utah, Florida, and most recently Ohio State, he was an assistant at Notre Dame, Colorado State, Illinois State, and a graduate assistant with the Buckeyes.

Since stepping down from the head coaching role at Ohio State, after a tumultuous year that included a suspension following the Zach Smith scandal, he has served in an administrative capacity with the school, and has done analyst work for FOX Sports.

Ryan Day is 23-1 as head coach of the Buckeyes since taking over for Meyer, with two Big Ten titles and trips to the College Football Playoff. He actually does have some NFL experience, with two years as quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-14 on the season.

[NFL.com]